Going to the Doctor/Dentist

Schedule smartly. When you make an appointment for your child, make sure to schedule a time that you believe will work well for him. For example, many children do best early or mid-morning when they are more alert. Avoid skipping naps or meals as this may lessen your child’s ability to cope with any negative feelings he might experience.

Choose well. Choose a doctor/dentist who has experience working with young children and is open to making adjustments based on your child’s special needs. Some doctors and dentists specialize in caring for children with developmental disabilities. This is especially important if your child has medical complications, communication and/or behavior challenges. Certain disabilities are at increased risk for dental problems (e.g., Down syndrome and cerebral palsy) and might need more frequent dental visits.

Call ahead and inform the staff of any special needs that your child might have (e.g., sensory issues, difficulty waiting, sensitive mouth and gums) and of strategies that work for him. Develop a plan with the staff for the actual

appointment. Be sure to focus on your child’s strengths and strategies for success. You might want to have this conversation in person during a pre-appointment visit (see below).

Pre-appointment visit. If possible, stop by your doctor/dentist’s office before your appointment date. If you are going to bring your child along for the visit, call the office and ask if you can meet the doctor/dentist and take a picture of your child and the doctor/dentist together. During the visit, check out the waiting room. Are there toys/books that your child would enjoy? Are the sights, sounds, or activity levels too stimulating for your child? If so, speak to the staff about other possible arrangements. Take pictures of people and objects in the waiting and/or examination rooms (e.g., fish tank, puzzles, books, the light over chair he will be sitting in, stethoscope, exam table, or other features) and create a personal picture story to read with your child in preparation for the actual visit. Read this to your child several times before the visit. Also, make sure to bring the picture story along to the visit as a reminder of what will happen, what the expected behaviors are, and what choices your child has. When children understand what is going to happen, they are less anxious which can increase cooperation and reduce challenging behavior.

Sample doctor/dentist routines are included with these tip sheets for you to use as a template for your child’s personal picture story.

Talk to your child about the appointment in advance. Consider your child’s individual needs and developmental level when deciding when to talk to him about the appointment. While some children may do well knowing a few days in advance, others may do better if told on the morning of the appointment.

