18 Tips for Getting Quality Special Education Services for Your Child

1. Request Needed Assessments in Writing or Get Independent Assessments

Your child can be assessed in any area of suspected disability and for any services needed for him to benefit from school. For example: assessments may be done of reading or math levels; on the modifications needed to fully include your child; for therapy services (OT, PT, speech, mental health) and to identify assistive technology like a communication device. If you disagree with the school district’s assessment, you can obtain an independent assessment at public expense. Always request assessments in writing. An assessment plan must come in 15 days. Once you sign the plan, the assessment must be completed and the IEP held in 60 days (with some exceptions).

2. Ask to Obtain Assessment Reports One Week before IEP Meeting

Whether you or the school district requested the assessments, ask the school early on to provide you with copies of the written assessment reports a week before the IEP meeting. This is very important so that you can read the reports, discuss them and plan for the meeting.

3. Plan for the Meeting with a Friend or Advocate

Your child’s Regional Center Service Coordinator should be trained in Special Education advocacy and should assist you to plan for the IEP meeting. There are also other local parent advocacy groups including Family Resource Centers. Or buddy up with another family and assist each other to plan for IEPs.

Review any assessment reports with this person, identify your aims for the meeting, think about what your child accomplished last year and what you hope they will learn next year. Identify the special difficulties or strengths of your child that you want to bring to the school’s attention. If you are seeking full inclusion or increased integration, identify how your child interacts with non-disabled children outside of school and what makes it successful.

4. Consider Full Inclusion or Increased Integration

The law says that to the maximum extent appropriate, as decided by the IEP team, children with disabilities shall be educated in their neighborhood schools and attend regular classes (with supplemental aids and services). These placements are called “full inclusion.” Today many researchers and parents believe all children with disabilities can and should be fully included. You should definitely consider before the IEP meeting whether you want your child fully included or simply want to increase her integration opportunities in classroom and/or extracurricular activities (clubs, field trips, etc.) at her school.

5. Make a List of the Points You Want to Raise at the IEP Meeting

However well you plan you may get nervous or distracted at a meeting with several professionals. Thus it is good to make a list of points and questions in advance so you won’t forget. You can check off points as they are discussed and jot down the answers to your questions.