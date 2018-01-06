Ultragenyx Announces FDA Approval Of MEPSEVII™

Mepsevii (Vestronidase Alfa) is the First Therapy for Progressive and Debilitating Rare Genetic Disease Mucopolysaccharidosis Vii

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel products for rare and ultra-rare diseases, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug administration (FDA) has approved MEPSEVII™ (vestronidase alfa), the first medicine approved for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPS VII, Sly syndrome). MEPSEVII is an enzyme replacement therapy designed to replace the deficient lysosomal enzyme beta-glucuronidase in MPS VII patients.

“The approval of MEPSEVII is a pivotal moment for Ultragenyx and for patients suffering from ultrarare genetic diseases for which the investment and development of treatments has not happened yet,” said Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Ultragenyx. “Our development program sought to create a new paradigm in study design and endpoint evaluations to help accommodate the difficulties of studying extremely heterogeneous ultra-rare diseases to fulfill the promise that the science we have all invested in over many years actually becomes something available for patients. I would like to thank the patients and their families for their participation in the clinical program.”

MPS VII is a rare genetic, metabolic lysosomal storage disorder (LSD) caused by the deficiency of beta-glucuronidase, an enzyme required for the breakdown of the glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) dermatan sulfate, chondroitin sulfate and heparan sulfate. These complex GAG carbohydrates are a critical component of many tissues. The inability to properly break down GAGs leads to a progressive accumulation in many tissues and results in a multi-system tissue and organ damage. MPS VII is one of the rarest MPS disorders, with an estimated 200 patients in the developed world.

“I am thrilled beyond belief to see this treatment advance after more than 40 years of work and anticipation. Thanks to Ultragenyx for making it happen,” said William S. Sly, Chairman Emeritus, Department of Biochemistry at St. Louis University. “I hope that this treatment will follow the other successful examples of enzyme therapy for LSDs and help improve the lives of patients with this rare disease.”

MEPSEVII™ (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) was evaluated by the FDA with Priority Review, which is reserved for drugs that offer major advances in treatment or provide a treatment where no adequate therapy exists.

With this approval, the FDA issued a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher, which confers priority review to a subsequent drug application that would not otherwise qualify for priority review. The rare pediatric disease review voucher program is designed to encourage development of new drugs and biologics for the prevention or treatment of rare pediatric diseases.

MEPSEVII will be available to patients in the U.S. later in November. In order to support patients, Ultragenyx has launched UltraCare™, a comprehensive support service that will provide ongoing support to patients and caregivers. UltraCare will help patients obtain coverage and assist with financial support for both medication and administration of medication. Dedicated in-house UltraCare Guides are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time at 888-756-8657 to assist patients their families.

INDICATION: MEPSEVII is indicated in pediatric and adult patients for the treatment

of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII (MPS VII, Sly syndrome).

Limitations of Use: The effect of MEPSEVII on the central nervous system manifestations

of MPS VII has not been determined.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about MEPSEVII?

A severe allergic reaction called anaphylaxis has occurred with MEPSEVII treatment, as early as the first dose.

Your doctor will monitor you closely for symptoms of an allergic reaction while you are receiving MEPSEVII and for 60 minutes after your injection.

Your doctor will immediately discontinue the MEPSEVII infusion if you experience anaphylaxis.

Your doctor should talk to you about the signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis and about getting medical treatment if you have symptoms after leaving the doctor’s office or treatment center.

What are the possible side effects of MEPSEVII?

The most common side effects of MEPSEVII are:

• Leakage of MEPSEVII into the surrounding tissue during infusion

• Diarrhea • Rash • Severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) • Infusion site swelling

• Swelling around the infusion site • Severe itching of the skin

One patient experienced a seizure during a fever while taking MEPSEVII.

Before receiving MEPSEVII, tell your doctor about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

• Are pregnant, think you may be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. There is not enough experience to know if MEPSEVII may harm your unborn baby.

• Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. There is not enough experience to know if MEPSEVII passes into your breast milk. Talk with your doctor about the best way to feed your baby while you receive MEPSEVII.

These are not all the possible side effects of MEPSEVII. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Ultragenyx at 1-888-756-8657. Please see full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information including serious side effects.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing to patients novel therapies for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on serious, debilitating genetic diseases. For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company’s website at www.ultragenyx.com