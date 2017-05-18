Thank you ADAPT for bringing your own effective and appreciated brand of action to the FDA, urging that they finalize the rule that would outlaw the use of the devices that are used at the Judge Rotenberg Center to deliver contingent electric shock. Read more here:

http://adapt.org/2017-may-16th-press-release-adapt-at-fda-seeking-end-to-torture-of-disabled-people/

http://us.blastingnews.com/news/2017/05/adapt-goes-to-fda-to-take-on-judge-rotenberg-center-001704507.html

Don’t forget to recognize the amazing work of ADAPT when thinking about donations!

Learn more about ADAPT here: http://adapt.org/

and support them here: http://adapt.org/donate/

— Nancy