Thank you ADAPT

What's Happening May 18, 2017 admin
logo

Thank you ADAPT for bringing your own effective and appreciated brand of action to the FDA, urging that they finalize the rule that would outlaw the use of the devices that are used at the Judge Rotenberg Center to deliver contingent electric shock. Read more here:

http://adapt.org/2017-may-16th-press-release-adapt-at-fda-seeking-end-to-torture-of-disabled-people/

http://us.blastingnews.com/news/2017/05/adapt-goes-to-fda-to-take-on-judge-rotenberg-center-001704507.html
Don’t forget to recognize the amazing work of ADAPT when thinking about donations!
Learn more about ADAPT here: http://adapt.org/

and support them here: http://adapt.org/donate/

— Nancy

  Nancy R. Weiss, MSW

 

Director of Disability Initiatives,College of Health  Sciences                                                    Director, National Leadership Consortium on

Developmental Disabilities

www.nlcdd.org

 

University of Delaware

College of Health Sciences

345 McDowell Hall

25 N. College Ave., Newark, DE 19716

 

nweiss@udel.edu

Home Office: 443-318-4879

 

Sharing

About admin