Support for Families of Children with Cerebral Palsy

New Educational Program Launched by “Reaching for the Stars. A Foundation of Hope for Children with Cerebral Palsy”

Blazing New Trails™, a new educational initiative, launched recently to bring information and support to families impacted by cerebral palsy (CP). The goal of the program is to educate patients with CP and their families about the latest updates in overall management, physical and occupational therapies, and adaptive technologies that may help children living with CP and lower limb spasticity. Blazing New Trails is presented by “Reaching for the Stars. A Foundation of Hope for Children with Cerebral Palsy”, in collaboration with nonprofit organization BlazeSports America, with sponsorship by Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. CP is the most common cause of motor disability in children, affecting an average of one in 323 children in the United States.1

“We know firsthand the difficulties patients and families affected by cerebral palsy go through, and having the ability to learn from many resources in one place, while also connecting with others in the community who are going through the same journey, is empowering.” said Cynthia Frisina, Founder of Reaching for the Stars and Executive Director of BlazeSports America. “We look forward to bringing Blazing New Trails to families of children impacted by Cerebral Palsy while sharing the helpful resources developed specifically for those living with a Cerebral Palsy diagnosis and its many challenges.”

Additionally, Reaching for the Stars has launched a new educational video series that has been developed specifically for CPTV to provide information and resources nationwide. CPTV is a free ‘on-demand’ channel with videos on CP education and resources and is available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

“We are thrilled to sponsor the Blazing New Trails program, as it provides much needed multi-disciplinary education and local support for the cerebral palsy community both in-person and at home,” said Cynthia Schwalm, President, North America Commercial Operations, Ipsen.For Blazing New Trails, visit www.reachingforthestars.org/blazingnewtrails.

“Reaching for the Stars. A Foundation of Hope for Children with Cerebral Palsy” (RFTS, Inc.) is the largest pediatric Cerebral Palsy nonprofit foundation in the world led by parent volunteers, with a focus on the prevention, treatment and cure of Cerebral Palsy. Its mission is centered on the belief that leading edge research, increased awareness and educated families will lead to new treatments of Cerebral Palsy, improving the lives of people impacted by CP. To learn more, visit www.reachingforthestars.org.

BlazeSports America, a non-profit organization, is the legacy of 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games. The organization’s mission is to change the lives of individuals with physical disabilities through adaptive sport and recreation. BlazeSports America is a member of the United States Olympic Committee- Multi-Sport Organizational Council and the Cerebral Palsy International Sport and Recreation Association (CPISRA). www.blazesports.org.

Blazing New Trails is a trademark of BlazeSports America, Inc. Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is the US affiliate of Ipsen, a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical group. For more information on Ipsen in North America, visit www.ipsenus.com or www.ipsen.ca.

