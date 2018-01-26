The Sexual Assault Epidemic No One Talks About

NPR wrote to several men in prison or awaiting trial for sexually abusing an adult or child with an intellectual disability. Most of the men did not write back. Some claimed that the sex was consensual.

In his letter from the Attica Correctional Facility, DeProspero says he has spent years trying to understand why he raped a disabled child. He speaks of having a difficult childhood. As an adult, he had few friends, he says.

He took a job at a group home for children with severe disabilities in 2004. There he met and cared for the young boy who could not communicate with words.

“I took a liking to him,” DeProspero wrote. “I spent the most time with him and taught him how to brush his teeth, tie his sneakers and even ride a bike. I would often take him for [shoulder] rides, at his request, and carry him around the residence.”

One day, DeProspero wrote, the boy was upset and alone in his room. “My memory of child porn videos sprang back into my mind,” he says, and he forced the boy to perform a sex act.

For weeks afterward, DeProspero says, he was “beside myself with guilt and grief.”

He says he looked for another job. He got one, at a group home for adults with intellectual disabilities. But first he went back to sexually assault the boy one more time, and this time filmed it as “a momento [sic] to remember him.”

That act, too, went unnoticed. Five years later it was discovered, by accident.

Police investigating Internet child porn seized DeProspero’s computer and cameras — and found images of children. He was given a six-month sentence.

Afterward, his lawyer asked police to return DeProspero’s computer and cameras. They agreed but first did one last check of the equipment. That’s when they discovered more pictures, including the film clip of DeProspero, from years before, assaulting the 10-year-old boy.

“I let this child down in the worst way imaginable,” DeProspero said the day he was sentenced.

The state of New York paid the boy’s family $3 million in damages.

“People who perpetrate these crimes are always looking for justification for what they do. It’s never their fault. It’s always someone else’s fault. … They’re very manipulative people,” says Dawn Lupi, the Oneida County prosecutor in the case.

One of the most memorable moments in the case, Lupi said, was when she met with the other staffers in the large group home where the boy was raped by DeProspero. “They were very caring,” she says. “They were devastated that they didn’t stop it.”

Barriers to prosecution

It’s rare for these cases to go to court. Some people with intellectual disabilities do have trouble speaking or describing things in detail, or in proper time sequence. Our investigation found that makes it harder for police to investigate and for prosecutors to win these cases in court.

Even when these cases do go to court, there are barriers. In 2012, a jury in Georgia found a man guilty of raping a 24-year-old woman with Down syndrome three times over one night and the following morning. Appeals Court Judge Christopher McFadden, two years later, overturned the decision, saying the woman did not “behave like a victim.” McFadden, who presided over the original trial, questioned why the woman waited a day to report the rape and said that she did not exhibit “visible distress.” The jury had heard evidence that the man’s semen was found in the victim’s bed and that a doctor who examined the woman found evidence consistent with a sexual assault.