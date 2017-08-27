Remaining Threats To The Affordable Care Act

With the Senate’s failure to pass a repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), attention has been turned to other ways the ACA could be weakened by the Trump Administration. One of the things that the Administration could do which could potentially destabilize the marketplace would be to withhold the cost-sharing reduction (CSR) payments which are made to the insurance companies to help offset out-of-pocket costs for lower income enrollees. This past spring, the Kaiser Family Foundation released two issue briefs which went into detail about the effects of the CSR payments. To learn more about these issue briefs, check out http://bit.ly/2vjzd7a

Health Affairs also has a blog post (http://bit.ly/2wdIU74) on the CSR payments this week as well as an ACA Round-Up blog post (http://bit.ly/2wrmUFN) which looks at some of the bi-partisan ideas to fix the ACA which were proposed this week.

A new blog post by the Georgetown Center on Health Insurance Reforms addresses the issue of the CSR payments as well as other ways that the Trump Administration could weaken the ACA. The blog post entitled “No Rest for the Weary: Unexpected Defeat of ACA Repeal Effort Doesn’t Mean End of Threats to Law” (http://bit.ly/2hI6eXq) looks at four other ways that the Administration could weaken the ACA marketplace.

You can view the NDNRC statement on health reform which we released after the election last November which includes the provisions of the ACA which we believe are vital to people with disabilities. In the statement entitled “Preserve the Protections Provided by the Affordable Care Act,” (http://bit.ly/2vjg2KK) a call has been made to Congress and the Administration to protect provisions in the ACA which have benefited people with disabilities.

PHOTO: ACA HERE TO STAY? A protester is removed from a sit-in at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office as she and other disability rights advocates protest the GOP healthcare bill.