President Trump Signs Portman Priority to Help Elderly and Disabled Get Care They Need

The office of Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, issued the following news release:

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) today applauded President Trump for signing into law a six-month extension of the Money Follows the Person Program, which helps transition Medicaid beneficiaries from nursing homes to long-term care in their homes while saving taxpayer money in the process.

Portman called for an extension of this program in his bipartisan Ensuring Medicaid Provides Opportunities for Widespread Equity, Resources, and Care Act – or EMPOWER Care Act.

“This measure will help the most vulnerable among us have better access to quality care, and I’m pleased that President Trump has signed it into law,” Portman said. “While I will continue working for a longer extension, this means that the Money Follows the Person Program can build upon the more than 10,000 Ohioans that it has helped receive the care that they need in their homes and communities.”

“The Money Follows the Person program has been an outstanding success in transitioning older adults and people with disabilities out of nursing homes and back into their homes and communities,” said Larke Recchie, CEO Ohio Association of Area Agencies on Aging. “Through Money Follows the Person, Ohio has been able to further its commitment to rebalancing long term services and supports towards more home and community-based care. Providing the necessary supports upfront and during those critical first months not only saves money, but it also allows people to live where they prefer.”

On April 19 the President signed a bill which Congress passed earlier in the month, extending funding for the Money Follows the Person (MFP) program. The MFP program has helped over 85,000 people with disabilities and chronic conditions voluntarily move into the mainstream community, instead of living in state-run institutions or nursing homes. The six-month extension gives Congress time to work on a more long-term or permanent solution to this important rebalancing program. This has been a priority issue for ANCOR and we are continuing to work with Congressional allies to secure a longer renewal. We expect that legislation to be introduced in the fall, so please stay tuned for more opportunities for action. In the meantime, please thank your members of Congress for supporting this legislation if you have not already. Our email tool will help you send a pre-written message in two minutes or less.