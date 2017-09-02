The Tourette Association of America (TAA) and neurogeneticists at Massachusetts General Hospital and UCLA’s Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, brings your attention to the recent publication in the scientific journal Neuron of important news related to the origin and cause of Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder that affects 1 in 100 school-aged children in the U.S, and for which there is currently no known cure.

Pinpointing the cause of Tourette syndrome has been a primary research goal of TAA since it began more than 45 years ago. Identifying these two genetic markers is a huge step forward in understanding Tourette, which may also present with OCD, ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorders and other neurological conditions.

The data collected in this study is significant because it definitively identifies rare mutations in two genes that markedly increase the risk for Tourette syndrome (TS). This is an opportune moment to take a closer look at Tourette syndrome from a personal point of view as well as a scientific one.

