This Guide, produced jointly by the Department’s Office of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services, provides best practices and includes resources school leaders and teachers can utilize as they work to achieve a positive school climate, reduce disciplinary concerns, and enhance school safety. Additionally, the Guide provides information to teachers and school leaders on how they can receive support from the Department’s two technical assistance centers dedicated to promoting safe and supportive schools, including the National Center of Safe and Supportive Learning Environments, and the Technical Assistance Center on Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports. The Guide includes an appendix of additional resources spanning the work of government agencies and private organizations, equipping parents and educators to create positive learning environments for all students.

Parent and Educator Guide to School Climate Resources (PDF, 2.7MB)