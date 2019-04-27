Nine Notable Sensory Essentials For Individuals With Autism

By Joelle Polisky

In honor of Autism Awareness Month, a group of companies that create sensory tools for individuals with autism curated the Nine Notable Sensory Essentials to help individuals (and, especially, children) with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) navigate everyday life without sensory overload. Autism currently affects one in 59 children in the U.S. and their families.

“Overwhelmed by all the products out there for children with Autism? You can feel confident about the Notable Nine Sensory Essentials,” says child psychologist Holly Blanc Moses, MS BCBA LPC LPA with Crossvine Clinical Group in Raleigh, NC. “My patients and son love these products – I highly recommend them.”

Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are a complex set of neurological disorders that severely impair social, communicative and cognitive functions. The following recommended tools have helped many individuals with autism, with some serving this population for more than 20 years. These tools can help parents find ways to help their children feel calm and have their senses stimulated.

“With the Nine Notable Sensory Essentials, we’ve created a toolkit of items that keep an individual with ASD from feeling overwhelmed and help them when they do experience anxiety from external stress, says Stephanie Mitelman, Founder of Senseez, one of the tools. “We also included additional everyday items that just make life easier for them.”

TIME TIMER PLUS 60 MINUTE VISUAL TIMER

Through visual cues, this timer empowers those with ASD to ‘see’ time pass as the red disk disappears. It helps with transition anxiety, sensory overload and sticking with routines. Perfect for kids of all ages and adults. $40. timetimer.com

SENSEEZ VIBRATING PILLOW

These lightweight, fun-shaped and portable vibrating cushions offer a gentle sensation when they are squeezed or sat on to soothe the body. Great for home, school or on the go to help with relaxation, focus & calming anxiety. $30. senseez.com

EZPZ HAPPY MAT

The Happy Mat is an all-in-one placemat and plate that suctions to the table and captures mealtime mess. Made from food safe silicone, it gives children with autism a sensory experience with a smile! $25. ezpzfun.com

HARKLA WEIGHTED BLANKET

This blanket is designed with your family in mind, and is great for troubled sleep or sensory processing disorders. The soft minky fabric combined with the dots and added weight make a sensory input trifecta! Comes in 3 sizes and 6 colors. $170 harkla.co

NO NOISE FIDGET BOX BY FIDGET CLUB

Hand picked by an autistic individual, this box features the most popular silent fidgets to busy the hands and free the mind. Perfect for classrooms, lectures, desks and meetings to always have a fidget on hand. $40. fidgetclub.com

EMS EARMUFFS FOR KIDS

Light but sturdy and designed to take anywhere from sporting events to air travel, these ear muffs reduce noise while allowing kids to hear the voice of their parents. $35. earmuffsforkids.com

GONGE TACTILE DISKS FROM AMERICAN EDUCATIONAL PRODUCTS

Ideal for either hand-held or floor based activities, these disks challenge children’s sense of touch and their ability to describe sense impressions. The sight of these colorful disks arouses playfulness and a desire to touch, feel and explore. $100. amep.com

CHEWIGEM JEWELRY

This line of jewelry provides a perfect alternative for those with ASD who have the need to chew when anxious or overstimulated. Made of silicone, these self-soothers are safe, stylish and discreet. $20. chewigemusa.com

MANIMO WEIGHTED ANIMALS

Created for kids with learning challenges, these weighted animals calm, soothe and comfort children with ASD. Great for class, during homework time or bedtime, it helps decrease anxiety, better handle stress and feel centered no matter what their environment. $50. manimo.ca