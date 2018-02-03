An Inside Look At Why New Family Caregivers Law Is So Desperately Needed

This is the last in a two-part series on the passage and signing into law of the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, and Engage (RAISE) Family Caregivers Act. To read Part I, click here. This part focuses on the real life stories of the struggles of American caregivers.

Dave Overton said it’s the Bible that gets him through most days, and he is certainly upholding its mandate in Exodus 20:12 to “Honor your father and your mother…”

For him, the question isn’t whether or not to care for his mother or even how he will do it. He’s too busy making sure she eats and bathes. He’s making sure she takes the right medicines at the right time and hoping that he is helping her enjoy the last years of her life. His mom is in the final stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Every day millions of Americans provide care for parents, spouses, children and adults with disabilities and other loved ones to help them live independently in their homes and communities. Many are like Overton—family caregivers who take on a range of tasks including managing medications, helping with bathing and dressing, preparing and feeding meals, arranging transportation, and handling financial and legal matters. The unpaid care that family caregivers provide, while on the one hand helping delay or prevent costly nursing home care, is priceless.

The survey found that an estimated 40 million U.S. caregivers devote about 37 billion hours to assisting adult relatives or close friends.

According to AARP , if family caregivers were no longer available, the economic cost to the U.S. health care and long-term services and supports (LTSS) systems would increase astronomically. “Our country relies on the contributions family caregivers make and should recognize and support them. Supporting family caregivers helps the caregivers themselves, the millions of individuals who rely on them, and also the economy and the workplaces who benefit from the contributions of family caregivers.”

Despite the grim statistics, caregivers have just been validated in a big way with the Congressional passage this month and signing yesterday by President Donald Trump, of the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support, and Engage (RAISE) Family Caregivers Act. The bi-partisan law directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to develop and sustain a national strategy to recognize and support caregivers in the United States.

Overton is part of the “Sandwich Generation” or people who are sandwiched between aging parents and their own children, or more specifically people who care for their aging parents and their own children simultaneously. According to Author and Sandwich Generation Expert Carol Abaya, Overton would currently be the Club Sandwich, relative to her definition and categorization of the Sandwich Generation:

Traditional: those sandwiched between aging parents who need care and/or help and their own children.

Club Sandwich: those in their 50s or 60s, sandwiched between aging parents, adult children and grandchildren or those in their 30s and 40s, with young children, aging parents and grandparents. (Term coined by Abaya)

Open Faced: anyone else involved in elder care. (Term coined by Abaya)

(The term “Sandwich Generation” was initially introduced by Dorothy Miller and Elaine Brody in 1981.)

“I was an accident child born seven years after their last child, so I have a 62-year-old brother, a 60-year-old brother and a 59-year-old sister. My parents are like grandparents to me. They were in their thirties when they had me.” Overton, 51, was the last of four children born to Thomas and Willa Overton, an engineer and real estate broker and builder, and a school cook and real estate agent, respectively. Both were Sunday school teachers. “While it’s true I caregive for my mom, I also have to work full time because the state will not pay me to take care of my mom,” Dave Overton said. “She’s my blood relative and they won’t pay me to help, even though my dad can’t do it on his own. My parents don’t have a retirement plan. They are on a fixed income of $1,900 a month which barely covers their bills. They have no funeral plans, and mom is soon to die.” In the meantime, the lion’s share of his mother’s care falls to him. “Alzheimer’s is a 24/7 all-consuming disease. Imagine if you had a sick toddler every day of the year who is not potty trained, who is still in diapers. That’s pretty much it in a nutshell. It’s life-draining. There is no time to go anywhere. I can’t leave for long periods of time because my 82-year-old dad is getting dementia and forgetting to feed her, forgetting to clean her. We’re in the donut hole and we can’t get aid from the state because they make $400 too much a month.” Dave said if RAISE gives anything to caregivers, he hopes it’s in the form of real world help. “One of the things we could really use is help with bathing my mom on a regular basis, because she fights and kicks and scratches and yells,” he said. “It’s horrible. Or if my dad could just get a break a few hours a day. He has to repeat phrases over and over and over. I’ve been laid off for two months and on unemployment listening to these repeated phrases. It’s like Groundhog Day every second, ‘Here don’t touch that.’ ‘No, no, no. Come over here. Come over here. Come over here.’” The best part of Dave’s day is cooking for his mom—like when he makes her an old-fashioned custard rice pudding with raisins or strawberry shortcake from scratch with homemade whipping cream or even applesauce cake with lemon zest confectioner’s icing on top. “My mom was an amazing cook, I got all my skill from her, watching her as a kid, learning to cook as a young kid, learning to bake,” he said. “And she always wanted her hair to look good. My dad doesn’t know how to do it, so I shampoo and blow dray her hair and put hairspray in it once a week for her real nice-like. I brush her hair every morning while she’s eating her cereal, and I whisper things in her ear. I tell her I’m her youngest son. I’m her baby and I love her, and she kisses me on the lips and says, ‘What’s your name?’ almost every morning. It’s so sad but also happy.” Thomas and Willa have been together for more years than most people can remember, except Dave. “They’ve never kissed anyone else. They are each other’s sweethearts since the age of 14. I’ve never known another person who has been married for 64 years.” Dave said he takes the good with the bad, but some days it takes some doing to see the good. “You know I live in a world of attempted empathy, sincere attempted empathy for my mom. I try to think of what my mom would want, what my mom would think about her life right now if she was cognizant, lucid that is. And I try to make decisions based on that. So I am in a constant state of worry and anxiety. If it weren’t for God’s word, I’d be cuckoo. I’ve got more questions than answers.” Stress probably tops the list of most caregivers’ concerns about caring for loved ones while juggling the struggles of their own lives. Amy Lawrence Brooks, 49, is a social services coordinator in long term care, but it didn’t make caring for her husband easier. An ER and ICU nurse for years, Chuck Brooks, died at the age of 52 from multiple organ failure on October 13, 2016. But his death was preceded by years of being taken care of by his wife of 21 years. Chuck’s health problems started with chronic back injury and pain from the work he did as a nurse. “They put a pain pump into his spine which led to bacterial meningitis when the pump got infected,” Amy said. “This led to an essential tremor that impacted his manual dexterity.” Chuck later became diabetic. He suffered a GI bleed which led to him being placed on a ventilator, low blood volume and a heart attack that went undiagnosed because of sedation. “That was untreated for 3 months until he had shortness of breath and wound up having bypass and a pacemaker.” Like Dave, Amy would have been grateful for anything, but hopes the new law provides solutions for people taking care of a loved one on a daily basis. “As a caregiver I could have used any kind of help. We didn’t have enough money to hire help while I was at work, and we made too much to qualify for services through Medicaid. So I spent all day everyday panicked when I couldn’t reach him on the phone or freaked out about what my son was going to find when he came home from school.” Like most caregivers, Amy worked 14-hours a day with no weekends or holidays. “I often left home at 8 in the morning, worked all day, drove home and then handled dinner and whatever care he needed so I could get caught up with him. Most nights, I didn’t sit back down until 10 p.m. At the height of our situation, there was a song out that I related to that said, ‘I’m dying inside and nobody knows but me.’ I felt lonely and isolated and I was grieving the life I thought we would have. But when you’re the caregiver you can’t whine about all of that, because you have to care for your loved one.” For more information on RAISE, click here.