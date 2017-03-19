About the iBudget DD Waiver and Waitlist

The Florida Medicaid Developmental Disabilities Individual Budgeting (iBudget) Home and Community-Based services (HCBS) waiver is authorized under section 1915(c) of the Social Security Act and governed by Title 42, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Parts 440 and 441. The iBudget Waiver provides home and community-based supports and services to eligible persons with developmental disabilities (DD) living at home or in a home-like setting. The iBudget Waiver program is funded by both federal and matching state dollars.

Currently, people with the following developmental disabilities may be eligible for the iBudget waiver.

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cerebral Palsy

Spina Bifida

Intellectual Disabilities

Down Syndrome

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Phelan McDermid Syndrome

Children age 3-5 who are at a high risk of a developmental disability

Visit the Agency for Persons with Disabilities (APD) website for more info on who is eligible.

People enrolled in the iBudget Waiver receive services that enable them to:

Have a safe place to live.

Have a meaningful day activity.

Receive medically necessary medical and dental services.

Receive medically necessary supplies and equipment.

Receive transportation required to access necessary waiver services.

This waiver uses an individual budgeting approach and enhanced opportunities for self-determination. The purpose of this waiver is to:

Promote and maintain the health and welfare of eligible individuals with developmental disabilities.

Provide medically necessary supports and services to delay or prevent institutionalization.

Foster the principles of self-determination as a foundation for services and supports.

Eligible recipients can choose from an array of services which allows them to live as independently as possible in their own home or in the community and achieve productive lives. Recipients can choose between the iBudget Waiver or an intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities (ICF/IID).

For more information on the iBudget Waiver, visit APD’s iBudget Florida webpage.

Why is there a DD waitlist?

Simply stated, the need for services far outpaces the current funding allocated by the Florida Legislature. However, the waitlist has been a longstanding problem. Indeed, many people with DD have been waiting for over ten years or more! As of Februrary 2017, 20,536 (i.e. 40%) are on the waitlist until resources become available. The waitlist first reached over 20,000 in May, 2011. Approximately half of the individuals on the waiting list receive Medicaid State plan services.

The waitlist has 7 priority categoriesbased on an evaluation of current circumstances and/or intensity of need. Progress has been made to address people in the top 5 categories—however categories 6 and 7 makes up nearly 92% of the current waitlist!

The campaign features a dedicated website www.ddwaitlistfl.org and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DDwaitlistFL/ For more information Click Here Supporters of this campaign, especially Floridians, are encouraged to sign the Petition.

The Florida DD Waitlist Campaign is a program of the Florida Center for Inclusive Communities at USF.

Source: http://ddwaitlist.cbcs.usf.edu/about.html Visit www.ddwaitlistfl.org for more information.