DDI Chosen As School Of Excellence

Developmental Disabilities Institute (DDI), the leading service provider for children and adults with autism on Long Island, was selected as a 2017-2018 National Association of Special Education Teachers (NASET) School of Excellence.

DDI’s Children’s Day Program, which serves children from ages five through 21, was selected for this honor.

“DDI has been selected for this recognition for the third time and it reinforces our commitment to excellence, in educational programs,” stated Mary Hoffman, Program Director for DDI’s Children’s Day Program. “Our staff’s ability to create innovative ways to engage the individuals we serve is remarkable. Their daily work with the students we serve and their families ensures that they receive the highest quality of care and educational opportunities.”

DDI is a not-for-profit agency headquartered in Smithtown, NY, with more than 32 locations throughout Suffolk and Nassau Counties. Serving nearly 1,000 children and adults with a diagnosis of an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), DDI is the largest provider of services for individuals with autism on Long Island. It provides special educational, vocational, day and residential programs, as well as family-centered preschool programs for both children with disabilities as well as typically developing students. DDI was founded in 1961 by a group of parents to address the special educational and therapeutic needs of their children with autism or other developmental disabilities. DDI is a member agency of the United Way of Long Island. For more information about DDI, visit www.ddiny.org •