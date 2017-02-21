Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities Sets Date for 9th Annual Celebration

Boca Raton, Fla. —The Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities, which is sponsored by the American Disabilities Foundation, Inc. (ADF), is the largest, free, fun-day event in America for children and adults with special needs, is excited to announce its 9th annual event which will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s celebration will take place at Spanish River Park in Boca Raton, and over 5,000 guests are expected to participate. The day’s festivities include more than two-dozen health-related exhibitors, boat rides on the Intracoastal Waterway, music, a BBQ lunch and dozens of games and attractions designed to engage people with a physical or intellectual challenge.

“Boating and Beach Bash has evolved immensely over the years,” said Jay Van Vechten, Executive Director. “The event has helped thousands with special needs not only engage in fun activities, but also learn about health and wellness initiatives that can dramatically improve the quality of their lives throughout the year.”

The health and wellness component of Boating and Beach Bash will be led by the organization’s Medical Director, Dr. Albert Dabbah, and supported by the involvement of five area hospitals, four medical schools and the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.

Personally knowing what it’s like to live with a disability is what prompted Boca Raton resident Jay Van Vechten to launch the event nine years ago. In 2001, Van Vechten was critically injured in a fall, and has been living with challenging disabilities ever since. After a 40-year career in the public relations and marketing communications business in New York City, he is now the volunteer director of the Bash and chairman of the ADF, the nonprofit that raises funds throughout the year to support the annual Bash. “Our goal,” he says, “is to have a lasting, positive impact on attendees, guests and their families.”

For more information on Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities, contact Jay H. Van Vechten, Executive Director at 561-715-2622 or jay@boatingbeachbash.com.

About The Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities

The Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities is America’s largest, free, fun-day event for people with special needs, their families and their caregivers.

The Bash reaches out to embrace the estimated 20% of Florida residents who live with physical and/or intellectual challenges and disabilities, seen or unseen, and to honor them and their caregivers with a joy-filled day. For more information, please call 561-715-2622 or visit www.boatingbeachbash.com

Donations can either be made on line via our link to PayPal on the Bash website, or by sending a check to the American Disabilities Foundation, PO BOX 99, Boca Raton, FL 33429.