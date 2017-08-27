Autism Family Services of New Jersey presents the 13th Annual Beach Bash

entertainment, yoga, Zumba, arts and crafts, carnival games and an exhibit tent with many resources and supports to assist families. A highlight of the day will be the 250 children that will have the opportunity to catch a wave with professional surfers from Surfers Healing. On Sunday, September 10, 2017 Autism Family Services of New Jersey will host the 13th Annual Beach Bash in Belmar, NJ. This is the largest event for individuals with autism and their families. With more than 7,500 expected in attendance there will be something for everyone. This free event will includeentertainment, yoga, Zumba, arts and crafts, carnival games and an exhibit tent with many resources and supports to assist families. A highlight of the day will be the 250 children that will have the opportunity to catch a wave with professional surfers from Surfers Healing.

Lunch will be provided free to all registered families by various food sponsors like Belmar First Aid, Surf Taco, Whole Foods Market and Stop and Shop. This year’s sponsors include: Surfer’s Environmental Alliance, Hackensack Meridian Health K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital, Stop & Shop, United Healthcare, Amerigroup, Supernus, NJNG, Colton and Friends, Belmar Fishing Club, CAI, and AT&T Pioneers. These supporters are crucial in offsetting the various costs necessary to continue providing this free event to families and supporters. Also, important in the days success is the Belmar First Aid Squad, providing its key beach location, first-aid tent, security and more.

For more information or to register please visit www.autismbeachbash.org or call 1877-237-4477