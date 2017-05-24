The ABLE Act and Employment: Maximizing the Effectiveness of the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act as a Tool for Increasing Financial Stability and Employment Outcomes of People with Disabilities

The ABLE Act and Employment: Strategies for Maximizing the Effectiveness of the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act as a Tool for Financial Stability and Employment Outcomes of People with Disabilities

The LEAD Center is excited to announce the release of a brief titled, “The ABLE Act and Employment: Strategies for Maximizing the Effectiveness of the Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act as a Tool for Financial Stability and Employment Outcomes of People with Disabilities.”

The purpose of this brief is to demonstrate how provisions in the ABLE Act can be combined with federal benefit services and other federal programs and initiatives to further competitive integrated employment for people with disabilities. The brief contains a list of the provisions of the ABLE Act, their impact on the financial self-sufficiency and employment opportunities of persons with disabilities, and recommendations on how to best utilize the ABLE Act to maximize these outcomes. Some examples included in the brief of how an ABLE account can be combined with other supports, in order to increase financial self-sufficiency and/or employment opportunities, include:

Utilizing the SSI PASS (Plan for Achieving Self-Support) program in conjunction with ABLE account savings to maintain supported employment services.

Using the ABLE accounts to pay for Medicaid Buy-In Program premiums, rather than limiting their earned income to stay below Medicaid’s income limits. That way, people continue to be eligible for their Medicaid-funded supported employment services while steadily improving their financial status.

Having state VR programs consider providing assistance in linking people to support for setting up ABLE accounts, as something offered to VR participants.

Download here>>>