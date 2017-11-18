The American Association on Health and Disability (www.aahd.us) is accepting applications for the Frederick J. Krause Scholarship for undergraduate (junior/senior status) and graduate students with disabilities who are majoring in a field related to disability and health. Please feel free to distribute to your colleagues.

SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM CRITERIA: The AAHD Frederick J. Krause Scholarship on Health and Disability is awarded annually to deserving students with a disability pursuing undergraduate/graduate studies (must be at least enrolled as a Junior in college) in an accredited college or university. Preference is given to students majoring in a field related to disability and health, to include, but not limited to public health, health promotion, disability studies, disability research, rehabilitation engineering, audiology, disability policy, special education and majors that will impact quality of life of persons with disabilities.

Applicant must have a disability Applicant must be enrolled FULL TIME as an undergraduate student (junior standing and above) or enrolled PART TIME or FULL TIME in a graduate school Preference is given to students majoring in a field related to disability and health (see Scholarship Program Criteria above) Applicant must be a US citizen or legal resident living in the US and enrolled in an accredited United States university Funds are limited to under $1,000

FUNDING INFORMATION: Funds are limited to under $1,000. The AAHD Board of Directors Scholarship Committee will evaluate each of the applicants and make a decision in December of each calendar year. The 2017-2018 Scholarship Award will be awarded January 2018. It is the discretion of the Scholarship Committee to determine how many scholarships will be awarded each year and the amount of each scholarship.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

• Applicant must provide a Personal Statement (maximum 3 pages, double spaced), including brief personal history, educational/career goals, extra-curricular activities, and reasons why they should be selected by the AAHD Scholarship Committee. This statement must be written solely by the applicant

•Applicant must provide two (2) Letters of Recommendation (One must be from a teacher or academic advisor). Letters may be sent by U. S. mail or by email attachment as pdf and should include the signature of the teacher or advisor, and the name of student should appear in the subject line of the email.

•Applicant must provide an official copy of college transcript, which should be mailed to AAHD in a sealed envelope.

•Applicant must agree to allow AAHD to use their name, picture and/or story in future scholarship materials. Applications are due November 15, 2017.

APPLICATION FORM: Download the scholarship application at https://www.aahd.us/wp-content/uploads/2012/07/AAHDScholarship2017-18.pdf Please attach your application, supporting materials, etc. and email to:

scholarship@aahd.us. Place “2017-18 Scholarship” in subject line. (Please use MS Word for your personal statement and MS Word, if at all possible, and/or PDF for all other documents that are emailed as attachments).If this is not possible, please mail documents to:

Scholarship Committee

American Association on Health and Disability

110 N. Washington Street, Suite 328-J

Rockville, MD 20850

Only completed applications will be considered and must be postmarked and/or received by email no later than November 15, 2017.

AAHD is a national non-profit organization located in Rockville, MD dedicated to advancing health promotion and wellness initiatives for children and adults with disabilities.