KEEPERS OF THE FLAME: North Caldwell Police Chief Mark Duer (right) President of the Essex County Chiefs of Police Association who ran the North Caldwell to Little Falls leg, with his longtime friend and Special Olympian Michael John Sabato (left) .

The 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run took place on Friday, June 9th as more than 3,000 officers took to the streets of their local communities on one of 26 separate routes to help carry the “Flame of Hope” to the Special Olympics New Jersey Summer Games. The culmination of the run was the lighting of the Special Olympics New Jersey cauldron at the Opening Ceremony to officially open the event featuring more than 2,500 Special Olympics athletes.•