Team River Runner is an organization teaching adaptive kayaking to all veterans with disabilities. The programs are 100% free for all participants. The purpose of the program is to create an environment of health, adventure, recreation and camaraderie for healing active duty, veteran service members and their families through adaptive kayaking. The goal is to create a national network which creates innovative paddle programs designed to assist with the recovery of those injured while serving our country. Team River Runner has 50 plus chapters in 31 states with over 2,100 unique and individual veterans with over 1,850 inclusive and adaptive paddling activities and programs with over 500 volunteers supporting Team River Runner (TRR).

Fred Vail has been an active volunteer with the City of Chattanooga’s Therapeutic Recreation programs teaching adaptive kayaking, adaptive rock climbing and adaptive biking to people with physical, sensory, cognitive and emotional disabilities from school age to adults for more than ten years. Fred has been a volunteer with Team River Runner in the Chattanooga chapter from its beginning in 2013.

Exceptional Parent Magazine is please to be one of Fred’s sponsors. EP has a long and proud history of supporting programs for wounded, injured and disabled veterans and feels Fred’s effort are of value.

Fred will be leaving Chattanooga on May 9th and plans to paddle his 18 foot kayak 700 miles to the Gulf of Mexico to raise awareness for the program and to raise funds for its expansion. He will go down the Tennessee River to the Tombigbee Waterway and continue to Mobile Bay crossing the bay to Dauphin Island to the sea. The trip will take 6 – 8 weeks to complete. At select points along the way the local disabled veterans community will meet him and help celebrate his milestones. You can follow Fred’s on his daily blog at

www.dawg.life (Disabled American Warrior Group). You can also check out Team River Runner at www.teamriverrunner.org

Exceptional Parent Magazine wishes Fred “God speed” and looks forward to a full report upon his successful completion of this adventure with a purpose.