I swear the guy smelled her coming. We had barely set foot in the lobby of The Plaza when he swept up, a slight young man in a dark suit, holding out a small bag of jelly beans. “Would you like these?” he asked Sophie in his best concierge voice. She took the bag and examined the pink and white sticker with the little girl in the iconic black jumper on it. “Where’s Eloise?” she asked. “Oh, […]