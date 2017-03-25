Department Of Defense Summer Camp Experiences

When school’s out for summer, it’s helpful to have some activities planned to keep your kids busy, engaged and having fun. Department of Defense summer camps may be a great addition to your child’s summer lineup. Make it a summer to remember by checking out these potential camping experiences:

TEEN ADVENTURE CAMPS

These camps can be a great option for a teen interested in adding some excitement to their summer.

• Teens ages 14-18 can enjoy adventure camps partnered with universities around the country.

• There are multiple camps to choose from.

• Camps include fantastic wilderness excursions like sailing, kayaking and survival camp.

• Camps aren’t just for summer anymore. There are winter camps, too, if your summer schedule is already slammed.

DEPLOYMENT SUPPORT CAMPS

The camaraderie of deployment support camp might be just what your children need to deal with having a deployed parent.

• Deployment can be an adjustment for military kids, so deployment support camps can provide a safe space while teaching skills to navigate the ups and downs.

• Your child can build a support network of other military youth who may have similar experiences.

• These camps support all military youth, regardless of service branch, whose parents are deployed, deploying or recently returned from a deployment.

INSTALLATION CAMPS

However, you may not have to go far to give your children a positive camp experience. In fact, camp fun may be just around the corner on your local installation. To find a camp or summer activity on your installation, visit

MilitaryINSTALLATIONS and select Youth Programs/Centers from the drop-down menu.