Updated Special Needs Resource Directory is Here!

Bringing Years of Special Needs Resource Guide Experience to eParent.com!

After months of hard work and dedication, we are delighted to officially announce our updated online Special Needs Resource Directory replacing our annual printed directory. For over 25 years our resource directory has evolved into the most comprehensive resource available for parents and families of children with chronic health issues, disabilities and special needs, as well as to physicians, allied health care professionals and educational professionals, who are involved in their care and development. The directory is available at www.eParent.com .

Our mission is to provide families and individuals an easier way to research and learn about all of the products, services, and solutions, as well as, to allow the visitor to browse information based on their own specific need. Among the updated features, we showcase our Products and Services Directory, which is a list of suppliers who specialize in products and services specifically to assist in managing day-to-day needs. Secondly, our Additional Resources section includes specific government agencies, non-profit assistance, community support, funding resources and information that may be beneficial to caregivers and family members touched by individuals with special needs. The directory is publically available and visitors can search via a wide range of options such as primary activity, products & services, region, keywords, as well as alphabetically.

We are bringing our reputation and 45 years of experience to this directory so that we can assist as many people as possible. Currently, all submissions have come from past directories as well as updated contacts and new research. To be listed in the directory is free and we are accepting additional listings, as we are interested in partnering with all relevant special needs resources.

About eParent

eParent is the sister website for Exceptional Parent Magazine which is a 45-year-old, award-winning publishing and communications company. ep provides practical advice, emotional support and the most up-to-date educational information for families of children and adults with disabilities and special healthcare needs as well as to the physicians, allied health care professionals, and educational professionals who are involved in their care and development. eParent.com uses a multi-media approach to provide information through our monthly published articles, the Special Needs Resource Directory, current and trending news, and our Exceptional Blog.

ep is the only special interest consumer publication in America to bear the endorsement of a professional medical society, the American Academy of Developmental Medicine and Dentistry (AADMD)

