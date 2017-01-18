A Summary Of Autism Discoveries In 2016 And What They Mean For Families

Should clinicians think in terms of autism diagnosis, or in terms of symptoms?

This year showed the shared features between autism and many other disorders like Phelan-McDermid syndrome, mutations of chromosome 16, Dup15, and even schizophrenia. In particular, disorders don’t just share autism symptoms; they show similar neurological and cognitive features as well [27, 47]. So how much is specific to autism, and how much is related to behavioral, neurological, and other medical issues that are seen without an autism diagnosis? And do these genetic findings explain certain symptoms associated with autism, but not core to autism? It has been argued that classifying individuals based on specific symptom dimensions, such as the presence of abnormal behaviors, absence of other behaviors, and cognitive ability may help clinicians better distinguish cross disorders [48, 49]. This idea is not new, with a recent movement towards a new way of thinking towards autism diagnosis [50]. New findings from the brains of individuals with a diagnosis of autism or schizophrenia show significant overlap between the gene transcription in the brains of people with either autism or schizophrenia, but not bipolar disorder [51]. The authors conclude that these two disorders share many genes associated with synapse development, and the formation of connections across different brain regions. Therefore, these disorders may not be totally different at the biological level. Rather than thinking of autism as a whole, early signs of autism can also be linked to specific genetic markers, which may explain autism symptoms, but not autism as a diagnosis. This includes mutations of the oxytocin receptor on later empathy [52] and dopamine receptors on a core feature – initiating joint attention [53]. This idea has enormous implications for autism research and treatment, as it implies a switch in the way autism is identified. It has been suggested that behavioral symptoms, combined with biological and environmental variables, should be combined to lead to categories, rather than diagnosis of disorders. This is called Research Domain Criteria, or RDOC.

Autism can also be very difficult to diagnose, but this year two new studies suggested that the process can be streamlined, at least a little bit. In school age verbal children, a new instrument called the Autism Symptom Inventory (ASI) was good at diagnosing autism in about 20 minutes [54]. Another instrument, which doesn’t have a name yet, combines three short instruments (including the ASI) and was also promising, especially in terms of studies aiming to understand the causes of autism, both genetic and environmental [55]. These studies offer hope to large scale epidemiological studies seeking to identify and characterize individuals with autism, although right now their ability to identify different subtypes which may be amenable to specialized treatments is limited.

When it comes to intervention, earlier is best, but not the only option

The most remarkable evidence of the effectiveness of early intervention has come from longitudinal studies – those that study an intervention YEARS after it was delivered. If early intervention improves brain connectivity and allows for connections to be formed to alleviate autism symptoms, the effects may not be seen right away – it may take years. They can take the form of an intervention study that follows families for a long time, or by investigating factors early on that predicted improvement at school age and beyond. This year saw both. In 2010, a gold standard randomized clinical trial study out of the UK looked at a parent-delivered intervention focusing on communication, and, while they found it showed promise, it didn’t produce improvements in symptom severity [56]. The initial findings were hopeful, but also disappointing. However, when they followed up on these children five years later, the training of the parents to deliver the intervention resulted in a reduction of autism symptoms [57]. The findings are important for many reasons. First, autism intervention is a journey, not necessarily a destination, and interventions delivered early on may alter the trajectory of symptoms [57]. Second, parents can deliver interventions in a wide variety of settings in a way that is more intensive than limited clinic time, and an intervention targeted at one set of autism symptoms like social communication may also affect others like repetitive behaviors [58]. This does not mean that trained Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapists and intervention delivered by trained professionals should be abandoned. Parent-delivered interventions are a supplement at ages when kids spend most of their time with parents rather than schools. Another important thing to remember about early intervention is that more data published this year shows that for a percentage of children, a diagnosis is not possible at two years of age. A group of children who show some symptoms but don’t meet criteria at two years of age do end up with a diagnosis by three years of age [59] despite being seen by well-trained, very experienced clinicians. Early intervention may help those who don’t have an actual autism diagnosis yet. Studying infants with autism has also been instrumental in determining not only interventions, but the nature of autism itself. For years, people assumed that the reduced eye contact in people with autism was because they were actively averting the eyes, found eye contact aversive, and didn’t want to look at the gaze of the other person. However, this isn’t the case. At least early in life, infants with autism don’t actively avert gaze, they just aren’t that interested in looking at the eyes and don’t get the same social signals from eye contact as those with autism do [60].

Parents as methods of treatment delivery

Parent-delivered interventions can be used at different times, again to supplement, rather than replace, other treatments delivered in clinical settings. Parent training, not the less intensive parent education, on behavior management techniques improved adaptive behavior and daily living in children with autism. However, these gains were mostly seen in those with average intellectual functioning [61]. This suggests that not all individuals respond to parent-delivered interventions. And it isn’t just used in isolation. It enhances the efficacy of drugs to alleviate ADHD in those with autism [62]. Parent training may seem like an easy solution, but in the real world setting of parents and trainers, it is very complicated [63].

What can predict who will respond to what treatment?

There have also been advances in pharmacological treatments of autism, but they always struggle with improving behavior or outcome, not specific to core autism symptoms. Oxytocin, a naturally occurring hormone, has shown mixed results in improving different aspects of autism-related behavior, including face recognition, social behavior, and empathy [64]. Looking at the effect of oxytocin on the brain, it improves connectivity between areas of the brain involved in reward and those involved in perception of social communication cues in children with autism [65]. However, it isn’t simple, and, as it turns out, that makes the story more promising. People with mutations of the oxytocin receptor have different types of mutations. These different types of mutations in people with autism lead to different patterns of this connectivity [66] as well as the ability to recognize faces [67]. Finally, these different mutations also predict the behavioral response to oxytocin – in other words, whether or not this hormone produces improvements in social abilities [68]. These different studies are a perfect illustration of how personalized medicine will improve autism treatment. Those with particular types of genetic differences will respond better to oxytocin treatment than others, which will speed up people receiving the right type of intervention.

In addition to genetic markers predicting treatment response, advances in other biomarkers to predict treatment response have been made as well. Individuals who were more responsive to Pivotal Response Treatment (PRT) showed a specific pattern of pre-treatment brain activity when presented with a social situation on a video [69]. In fact, it predicted response to treatment better than any baseline behavioral measures. In the future, just like looking at the genetic makeup of people with autism, understanding their underlying brain function before treatment can help get the people into the treatments that would benefit them the most.

The whole purpose of improvements in autism diagnosis and interventions is to deliver services to individuals that need them. So, how are insurance mandates doing in terms of identifying individuals with autism and providing them with the treatments they need? This year, David Mandell at the University of Pennsylvania demonstrated with data obtained through insurance companies that these mandates are increasing the number of people receiving services. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the increase is not nearly as much as it should be keeping in pace with the prevalence of autism. So, he concludes, these mandates are necessary but not sufficient to provide services to all that need them [70]. In addition, there are acknowledged gaps in what pediatricians know about non-medical treatments and services in their areas, and what parents need them to understand [71].

In summary, this year saw research that helps understand the causes of autism; includes siblings to provide better services to the entire family; showed promise of the concept of “personalized medicine” everyone has heard so much about; demonstrated the long term, not just short term effects of behavioral interventions and the importance of parents and caregivers; and emphasized the need to better understand features of individuals with autism rather than just the straight diagnosis of ASD.

