Western Principal Partners Announces Expansion of Senior Leadership Team

Western Principal Partners (“WPP”), a leading private equity investment firm, announced today a number of organizational changes designed to position the firm for continued growth and better manage the increasing scale and scope of its business.

The senior leadership team has been expanded with the promotion of Michael Fallon and Robert Rosen to the newly created title of co-Presidents. Fallon and Rosen, who have been at the firm since 2001 and 2004, and currently manage the ecommerce portfolio, will work closely with Michael Turcich, co-founder and Managing Partner of WPP, who will continue leading the firm in his current role, to drive the firm’s continued growth and key strategic initiatives worldwide.

In announcing the changes, Turcich commented: “This is an exciting and energizing development for WPP, and a logical step for us in the long term leadership planning for the firm. We have never been more excited about the firm’s prospects than we are today. We have built a unique ecommerce platform with a very differentiated and scalable position, and look forward to working with Mike and Rob to further grow the firm and its capabilities. They all have been very significant contributors to the success of the firm and have assumed increasing levels of responsibility over time. We are all laser focused on preserving the entrepreneurial culture of WPP and continuing to deliver compelling returns.”

WPP, which was founded in 1997, it has invested in more than 27 portfolio companies and it manages funds across a number of different strategies in private equity, growth capital, credit, real estate and infrastructure.