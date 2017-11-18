Tactile And Sensory Gift Guide

Children can use tactile and sensory toys for calming themselves, reducing stress, promoting focus and concentration, and increasing tactile awareness, all while keeping fidgeting fingers busy! Fidget and sensory objects are great for all children and young adults, but especially those with ADD/ADHD, OCD, autism, or high anxiety levels. These toys help promote a sense of calm, lower anxiety and can increase focus and attention.
Below we have compiled a selection of some new products as well as some classic choices to help families through their toy purchasing decisions, each of which offer fun ways to improve motor skills, balance, strength or social skill building.
MONKEY RINGS
If you’re in search of a new fidget toy or tactile/sensory item, Monkey Rings are perfect. Twist, throw, squeeze and grab them! They’re perfect for sensory and tactile stimulation, as a tactile roll or a sensory brush. This set of three ring-shaped bracelets provide a colorful alternative to other fidgets. Measuring 4" outside and 2" inside and made with 100% high-quality thermoplastic rubber, they are ypoallergenic, nontoxic, and free of BPAs, phthalates and latex. Monkey Rings offer multi-sensory options via soft but sturdy spikes and are bendable too. Ideal for calming anxiety, symptoms of ADHD, stress, and autism, they may be worn on a child’s arm or carried in a pocket.
GONGE TOP
The Gonge Top helps children develop physical coordination and provides vestibular stimulation while they spin, rock and play. Perfect for developing physical coordination, kids can take it for a spin alone, or pile in with a friend. Made of strong plastic for both indoor and outdoor play, children lean to one side to get it moving, and then perform a well-timed series of rocking motions to keep it going, helping improve coordination and balance skills. The Gonge Top is great for kids who have trouble with core stability and bilateral coordination. The rocking and spinning easily gets kids interested while the conical shape lets kids feel safe and secure once they’ve crawled inside.
LIGHT UP EMOJI TONGUE BALLS
Bring a bit of tongue-wagging happiness to the holidays this year. These Light Up Emoji toys are a lightweight ball, made in tough, rubbery plastic with an internal flashing light source and a stretchy tactile tongue. Bop the ball to activate the internal flashing lights. The stretchy, rubbery tongue serves as the slingshot mechanism to propel this highly unique toy. Hook the tongue over your index finger, pull the ball back and let it fly! Fun appealing light up ball for throwing, catching, rolling and squeezing. Available in six different emoji faces, one for every mood!