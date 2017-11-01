GROSS MOTOR SKILLS

MONSTER BOWLING SET



These monster friends are ideal for monster snuggling, monster catch, monster rolling, and of course the intended – a game of kids’ bowling! Six soft and squishy monster pal pins are easy for small hands to grasp and lift and so much fun to knock down! Children make gains in concentration, hand/eye coordination, gross motor abilities, sensory awareness, motor planning, and visual tracking. Made of soft, high-quality materials that wipe clean, this set is perfect for both independent play or with friends! The set stores in a durable carrying case that lets you bring the fun wherever you go.

FLOOR SURFER

Surfing has been proven to help anyone with sensory overload process their environment, and to improve the mood of kids with low tone, sensory sensitivity and hyperactivity and autism. This board is a sensory seeker’s dream come true. The new Floor Surfer is a roller board for play and therapy. It combines play and training of motor skills and was developed in partnership with childrens physiotherapists to ensure safe use by any child irrespective of their motor skills level. Padded for comfort and geared for speed, the Floor Surfer is perfect for sibling play or special needs use.