Fine Motor Skills Gift Ideas

Fine motor skills are the coordination of small muscles, usually involving the synchronization of hands and fingers, with the eyes. Controlling smaller muscle movements can often present big challenges for children with special needs. Developing fine motor muscles is an essential first step towards holding a pencil, learning to dress, and much more. We feature toys that are designed specifically to help kids develop their finger muscles and their hand-eye coordination.

Below we have compiled a selection of some new products as well as some classic choices to help families through their toy purchasing decisions, each of which offer fun ways to improve motor skills, balance, strength or social skill building.