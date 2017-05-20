Early Intervention From A To Z

DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DIRECTORY ON EARLY INTERVENTION, SPECIAL EDUCATION AND RELATED SERVICES IS A VALUABLE RESOURCE

Whether your family is moving to Ansbach, Germany, or Camp Zama, Japan, you’ll want to know everything you can about overseas schools, especially if you have children with special educational needs. Fortunately, you can find all the information you need, from A to Z.

The Department of Defense Directory on Early Intervention, Special Education and Related Services in OCONUS Communities explains the levels of support in overseas communities for families of military dependents with special educational needs. Use the OCONUS directory to:

• Review the location of programs in each military community outside the contiguous U.S.

• Identify the support level offered by programs in these communities

• Find out which communities offer specialized services – including early intervention and special education – for children with more severe or low-incidence disabilities

The directory helps medical and educational assignment coordinators identify those military communities in OCONUS locations with pre-established programs or services for children with special needs.

HOW IS THE OCONUS DIRECTORY ORGANIZED?

Chart 1 identifies special education resources by country and communities in each country. It lists community schools, levels of special education resources, and notes availability of services at specific schools.

Chart 2 lists schools by community and identifies military installation type, the military component that provides Educational and Developmental Intervention Services, and EDIS clinic locations.

Chart 3 lists communities with specialized Level 3 services.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THE OCONUS DIRECTORY?

Military medical departments and Department of Defense Dependents Schools use the directory to recommend sponsor assignments for children with disabilities to overseas locations.

Only specially trained professionals should match children’s needs with resources in communities outside the continental U.S.

The directory does not identify preestablished programs or services for special medical needs. Being assigned to a location listed in the directory doesn’t guarantee intervention services or participation in special education programs.

You’re sure to have plenty of questions about your big move. Explore the directory to connect with the services your family needs.

(Military OneSource)