The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS Debuts New FlyEase Technology

The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS radically redefines how players get into their shoes with a FlyEase technology built with a magnetized heel that folds down and connects to the midsole. This function opens the shoe up so that it is quick and easy to put on and take off (wearers can efficiently slide the foot in and out with no hands). The shoe is also fortified by an articulated strap that engages Flywire cables to allow for a one-handed, two-motion customized and secure fit. The technology is an example of how, by designing more inclusively, Nike is creating solutions that benefit everyone.

Underfoot is full-length, articulated Nike Air Zoom cushioning that provides quick responsiveness. The shoe’s upper, which has the same Flyknit as the Nike Alphadunk, is engineered for durability.

The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS will be available in November.