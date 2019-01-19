The Milestone Tracker, is now available in Spanish!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is pleased to announce that its free app, the Milestone Tracker, is now available in Spanish!  This mobile app is part of a suite of free, family-friendly materials available through the  program Learn the Signs. Act Early.

The Milestone Tracker allows parents to track their child’s development in a fun and easy way and gives them 1) tips to help their child learn and grow; 2) a way to track milestones and recognize delays; and (3) the ability to share this information with their child’s health care provider. Specifically, the app offers the following:

  • Interactive milestone checklists for children ages 2 months through 5 years, illustrated with photos and videos
  • Tips and activities to help children learn and grow
  • Information on when to act early and talk with a doctor about developmental delays
  • A personalized milestone summary that can be easily shared with doctors and other care providers
  • Reminders for appointments and developmental screenings

