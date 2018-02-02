CP Research News – Monday 29 January 2018

Hello everyone,

PREVIEW OF THE LATEST ISSUE

Interventions and Management

[Discussion on the clinical treatment of infantile cerebral palsy with the differentiated intervention of meridian points on the spine and back]. [Article in Chinese] Zhang C, Wang X, Jia G, Yang T. Zhongguo Zhen Jiu. 2017 Sep 12;37(9):1001-4. doi: 10.13703/j.0255-2930.2017.09.026. Anesthetic management of two parturients with cerebral palsy and prior selective dorsal rhizotomy. Aiudi CM, Sharpe EE, Arendt KW, Pasternak JJ, Sviggum HP. Int J Obstet Anesth. 2017 Dec 15. pii: S0959-289X(17)30346-1. doi: 10.1016/j.ijoa.2017.12.003. [Epub ahead of print] Surgical treatment of neglected hip fracture in children with cerebral palsy: case report and review of the literature. Toro G, Moretti A, Toro G, Tirelli A, Calabrò G, Toro A, Iolascon G. Clin Cases Miner Bone Metab. 2017 Sep-Dec;14(3):317-323. doi: 10.11138/ccmbm/2017.14.3.317. Epub 2017 Dec 27. Simulating the effect of muscle weakness and contracture on neuromuscular control of normal gait in children. Fox AS, Carty CP, Modenese L, Barber LA, Lichtwark GA. Gait Posture. 2018 Jan 12;61:169-175. doi: 10.1016/j.gaitpost.2018.01.010. [Epub ahead of print] Long-term development of overcorrection after femoral derotation osteotomy in children with cerebral palsy. Niklasch M, Klotz MC, Wolf SI, Dreher T. Gait Posture. 2018 Jan 17;61:183-187. doi: 10.1016/j.gaitpost.2018.01.012. [Epub ahead of print] Backward walking highlights gait asymmetries in children with Cerebral Palsy. Cappellini G, Sylos-Labini F, MacLellan MJ, Sacco A, Morelli D, Lacquaniti F, Ivanenko Y. J Neurophysiol. 2017 Dec 20. doi: 10.1152/jn.00679.2017. [Epub ahead of print] Evaluating the effectiveness of home exercise programmes using an online exercise prescription tool in children with cerebral palsy: protocol for a randomised controlled trial. Johnson RW, Williams SA, Gucciardi DF, Bear N, Gibson N. BMJ Open. 2018 Jan 23;8(1):e018316. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2017-018316. Motor skills intervention research of children with disabilities. Bishop JC, Pangelinan M. Res Dev Disabil. 2018 Jan 20;74:14-30. doi: 10.1016/j.ridd.2017.11.002. [Epub ahead of print] Tuina for children with cerebral palsy: A protocol for a systematic review. Guo T, Zhu B, Zhang X, Xu N, Wang H, Tai X. Medicine (Baltimore). 2018 Jan;97(4):e9697. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000009697. Rapid calibration of an intracortical brain-computer interface for people with tetraplegia. Brandman DM, Hosman T, Saab J, Burkhart MC, Shanahan BE, Ciancibello JG, Sarma AA, Milstein DJ, Vargas-Irwin CE, Franco B, Kelemen J, Blabe C, Murphy BA, Young DR, Willett FR, Pandarinath C, Stavisky SD, Kirsch RF, Walter BL, Bolu Ajiboye A, Cash SS, Eskandar EN, Miller JP, Sweet JA, Shenoy KV, Henderson JM, Jarosiewicz B, Harrison MT, Simeral JD, Hochberg LR. J Neural Eng. 2018 Jan 24;15(2):026007. doi: 10.1088/1741-2552/aa9ee7. [Epub ahead of print] Dental Decay and Oral Findings in Children and Adolescents Affected by Different Types of Cerebral Palsy: A Comparative Study. Rodríguez JPL, Ayala-Herrera JL, Muñoz-Gomez N, Martínez-Martínez RE, Santos-Díaz MA, Olvera-Delgado JH, Loyola-Leyva A. J Clin Pediatr Dent. 2018;42(1):62-66. doi: 10.17796/1053-4628-42.1.11. Shared meanings of success, happiness, and health among adults with cerebral palsy and physiotherapists: implications for practice and research.Gannotti ME, Blanchard Y, Blumberg L, LaRocco D. Disabil Rehabil. 2018 Jan 25:1-10. doi: 10.1080/09638288.2018.1425488. [Epub ahead of print] Early Predictors and Correlates of Communication Function in Children With Cerebral Palsy. Hidecker MJC, Slaughter J, Abeysekara P, Ho NT, Dodge N, Hurvitz EA, Workinger MS, Kent RD, Rosenbaum P, Lenski M, Vanderbeek SB, DeRoos S, Paneth N. J Child Neurol. 2018 Jan 1:883073817754006. doi: 10.1177/0883073817754006. [Epub ahead of print]

Prevention and Cure

Relevant obstetric factors associated with fetal heart rate monitoring for cerebral palsy in pregnant women with hypertensive disorder of pregnancy. Hasegawa J, Ikeda T, Toyokawa S, Jojima E, Satoh S, Ichizuka K, Tamiya N, Nakai A, Fujimori K, Maeda T, Masuzaki H, Takeda S, Suzuki H, Ueda S, Ikenoue T; Prevention Recurrence Committee, Japan Obstetric Compensation System for Cerebral Palsy. J Obstet Gynaecol Res. 2018 Jan 23. doi: 10.1111/jog.13555. [Epub ahead of print] Pretreatment with magnesium sulfate attenuates white matter damage by preventing cell death of developing oligodendrocytes. Seyama T, Kamei Y, Iriyama T, Imada S, Ichinose M, Toshimitsu M, Fujii T, Asou H. J Obstet Gynaecol Res. 2018 Jan 23. doi: 10.1111/jog.13568. [Epub ahead of print] Magnesium sulphate induces preconditioning in preterm rodent models of cerebral hypoxia-ischemia. Koning G, Lyngfelt E, Svedin P, Leverin AL, Jinnai M, Gressens P, Thornton C, Wang X, Mallard C, Hagberg H. Int J Dev Neurosci. 2018 Jan 17. pii: S0736-5748(17)30324-6. doi: 10.1016/j.ijdevneu.2018.01.002. [Epub ahead of print] Association between socioeconomic status and cerebral palsy. Tseng SH, Lee JY, Chou YL, Sheu ML, Lee YW. PLoS One. 2018 Jan 24;13(1):e0191724. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0191724. eCollection 2018. Low Apgar scores at both one and five minutes are associated with long-term neurological morbidity. Leinonen E, Gissler M, Haataja L, Rahkonen P, Andersson S, Metsäranta M, Rahkonen L. Acta Paediatr. 2018 Jan 23. doi: 10.1111/apa.14234. [Epub ahead of print]

