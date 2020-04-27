Unlocking the Genetics of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Cason McKee was diagnosed with autism when he was 3 years old.

Both of his parents worked with autistic children in the Texas school system, so they saw it coming.

“Early on, when we first started noticing a difference in him, he was a typical 18-month old,” said Shannon McKee, Cason’s mother. “But between 18 months and 2 years, he started to lose his language and his interest in language. It happened gradually.”

At Cason’s second birthday party, McKee realized that her son wasn’t engaging with his friends. He doesn’t even care

that his friends are here, she thought.

“A light bulb went off in my head,” she said.

Cason’s diagnosis of ASD (autism spectrum disorder) unleashed a host of questions for Shannon and Michael McKee, who began searching for the best therapies and pro- grams for their son. Once they got a grasp on their own situation, it became increasingly important for them to help other families who had received an ASD diagnosis. One of the best ways to do that, they realized, was to participate in research that could unlock some of the genetic mysteries surrounding the disorder, which affects communication and social interaction.

In search of trios

In 2016, the McKees were among the first families to enroll in the national SPARK for Autism study, a landmark project that aims to accelerate the pace of autism research and answer myriad genetic questions about the disorder.