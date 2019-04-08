Epilepsy in Schools

Provide Your School with the Right Tools to Manage Epilepsy

Nationwide, about 470,000 children have epilepsy. For many children, epilepsy is easily controlled with medicine. These children can do what other kids can do, and perform as well in school. For others, it can be more challenging. Learn what you can do to help your school better support children with epilepsy.

Learn How Schools in Your Community Address Epilepsy

CDC works with state and local education and health agencies to assess school health policies and practices in states, large urban school districts, and US territories through the School Health Profile surveys. CDC published the results of the 2014 School Health Profile survey in the School Health Policies and Practices Brief: Epilepsy and Seizure Disorder.

The map below shows some of the results from the 2014 School Health Profile survey.

Teachers Want Training for Epilepsy

Data on epilepsy from the 2014 School Health Profile survey indicate that, across the states:

The percentage of secondary schools that had a lead health education teacher who wanted professional development on epilepsy or seizure disorder ranged from 32.9% to 71.7% (median: 49.0%). See the map for more information.

The percentage of secondary schools that had a lead health education teacher who received professional development on epilepsy or seizure disorder in the past 2 years ranged from 9.1% to 38.3% (median: 18.2%).

Read the School Health Policies and Practices Brief Cdc-pdf[PDF – 1.72 MB] to find data and learn more about how epilepsy is addressed in schools in your community.

Find Training for School Staff

