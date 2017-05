These past few weeks have been filled with so much growth for my daughter, Bree, who has high functioning Autism. Immediately, I knew that this month I had to write about HOPE! For me, raising a child with special needs has meant we are often on an emotional roller coaster. In addition to Autism, Bree also has obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), generalized anxiety, and at times depression. We moved from sensory induced meltdowns to negative […]