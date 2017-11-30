The process of getting a new.. leg!

Today I thought I’d write for you about something I get asked about a lot; what happens when I need a new prosthetic leg.

I guess many people aren’t familiar with what happens in this process so I’ll do my best to describe an appointment with my prosthetist for you.. as well as key some of the words I’ll use frequently so that you can all fully understand the world of an amputee!

Key:

Prosthetist: a specialist in prosthetics

Prosthetics: In medicine, a prosthesis (plural: prostheses; from Ancient Greek prosthesis, “addition, application, attachment”) is an artificial device that replaces a missing body part, which may be lost through trauma, disease, or congenital conditions.

Prosthetic socket: the part of a prosthesis into which the stump of the remaining limb fits.

An appointment day starts by getting in to a patient transport ambulance provided by my local council for disabled people to get to and from hospital appointments with ease.. as someone who is currently unable to drive, these services are amazing and I’m so grateful they exist!

These vehicles usually look like ambulances but are white – and are never used for emergencies like regular ambulances. The vehicles are also fully adapted so that I can be wheeled on to the transport in my wheelchair comfortably without any hassle at all, and for people who have only recently been through surgery, there is room for a stretcher too.

Once I get to my rehabilitation centre, I check in at reception (I’ve been going there for 20 years.. they all know me so well!) and then take a seat and wait for my prosthetist to call my name when she is ready.

The first appointment for a new prosthetic leg is called a casting.. I will be measured and then a cast (the type you have when you break a bone) is then applied to my stump and I wait for it to dry/harden.

The purpose of the cast is to make a replica of my stump so that a comfortable prosthetic socket can be made! Once the cast has dried, it’s removed and then we double check measurements to make sure everything is correct; once this is done, that’s my casting appointment complete.

The second stage of getting a new prosthesis is usually called a fitting. I will have a socket and a roughly (not perfect yet) complete prosthetic leg to try on.. I usually have to practice walking in between rails wearing this, and I will be giving pointers to my prosthetist like:

“This feels a bit sore, here”

“The prosthetic leg feels too tall / small / uncomfortable”

“The way I walk is hurting”

This way, she marks the areas that I complain about with a marker and then leaves to go back into the workshop to work on my leg and fix the parts that aren’t fitting correctly.

sometimes it takes a long time and we have to schedule another appointment to continue work on the leg. This is an ongoing process until I don’t have anything else that feels uncomfortablesometimes it takes a long time and we have to schedule another appointment to continue work on the leg.

It can be quite frustrating for me as I never really know if the new prosthetic leg is really uncomfortable or if it’s just a case of getting used to it!It’s much like a pair of brand new shoes.. you have to wear it over and over sometimes to see if it’s ok.

After the fitting appointment(s) are complete, it will finally be time to go and collect my new leg!

I collect it from the hospital and they are always making sure I’m 100% happy before sending me home – they have to make sure the leg is comfortable and safe before I leave.

It will take me a long time to get used to the new leg even if it’s comfortable as I have to practice walking with it first with crutches and then using my wheelchair when walking feels too much.It’s very important to make sure I only wear the prosthetic leg indoors at first as this is safest option to prevent falls outside or alone.

This process will usually take about 2-3 months, and having the leg finally feel ‘right’ is great! I can then normally ditch my crutches and walk freely with my prosthetic.

I am extremely grateful to have the NHS here in the UK, as making, producing and assessing for a prosthetic leg are all very time consuming and EXPENSIVE!

JUST the foot on my current prosthetic leg is over £2000, can you believe it?

I’m lucky to have my healthcare provided by the NHS – and I really do feel for those around the world who need prosthetic limbs but unfortunately cannot afford to pay for them, as they have no healthcare provided. I can’t imagine how heartbreaking it would be to be told you can’t have your full mobility because you don’t have enough money, it must be truly devastating.

I am currently looking into donating my old prosthetic legs from when I was a child to countries that are less fortunate in the hope of helping other children out there who are in need of limbs!

As always, I really hope you guys enjoyed this postI enjoyed writing this for you all because it’s great to know that lots of you out there are curious about the life of someone wearing a prosthetic leg – I love answering your questions so please get in touch with me via my social media {pages.}

-Amy

I’m Amy! A 20 year old woman from the UK, and I was born with PFFD (Proximal femoral focal deficiency). I was also born with only 4 fingers on each of my hands – I’m missing my pinky fingers. I created [my] blog to hopefully give an insight into the life of living with this deficiency and being an amputee.

What Is PFFD?

Proximal femoral focal deficiency (PFFD), also known as Congenital Femoral Deficiency (CFD), is a rare, non-hereditary birth defect that affects the pelvis, particularly the hip bone, and the proximal femur. The disorder may affect one side or both, with the hip being deformed and the leg shortened. Because of this condition, I personally have had to wear a prosthetic leg from birth, and undergone operations to fix the deformed leg including having the foot amputated.

