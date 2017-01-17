A Group No One Applies to Join

“I belong to ECD. A group which no one applies to join.” The spirited mother of four recounts a tale of searching, frustration, courage, and finally hope.

Janet Bunge was diagnosed with Erdheim-Chester Disease in 2015. The journey started in 2003 with a few uncomfortable bumps on her legs that revealed to be much more than a rash.

Erdheim-Chester Disease, a rare, slow-growing cancer

creeped through Janet’s skin, bones, lungs, heart, and

finally, her brain. Her bones and brain had lesions

discovered by MRI and X-ray scans. Chronic pain signaled the infiltration of white-blood cells known as histiocytes inflaming her body.

The Lexington, Kentucky native visited different specialists throughout the country. Physicians suspected multicentric reticulohistiocytosis (MRH), a rare disease causing painful lesions on the skin accompanied by severe joint pain. The former nurse was unconvinced because the diagnosis didn’t encompass all her symptoms.

When visiting a joint-pain specialist in Minnesota for MRH in July 2014 Janet recalls the doctor trying to prove to her she had MRH despite her misgivings, “I felt like they didn’t take me seriously. I’m in pain and they’re trying to shove me into a box that they understand.”

The following year in Kentucky, Janet’s speech began to slur and the pain in her legs worsened. She requested a MRI brain scan and X-ray of her thigh bone. Finally, the doctors put the pieces together.

“The combination of the funny lesions in my brain, the leg X-ray, and my skin, that’s what brought the ECD diagnosis,” Janet recounts of her diagnosis.

The diagnosing doctor prescribed Interferon-alpha, normally considered the first-line of treatment for ECD. However, at the time of her diagnosis in 2015, better emerging ECD treatments were available.