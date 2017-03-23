Forgetting Milestones and Learning to Measure Progress…a New Way of Thinking! – #Learning

Learning….I think the first thing we needed to learn was that Bree was not going to be like her older brother and sister. My son, Daniel, was my first born and his sisters hate that he earned the title the “easy one” but, that was what he was. He had an easy going personality early on and he excelled in school right away.

My second born Kailey, began by teaching me life is not something you take for granted. Conceiving Kailey literally took years longer. We went from “let’s have a baby in May…boom my son was born in May that year…to “let’s just pray really hard we have another baby!”

The five years between Daniel and Kailey was not something we planned. By this point, we were just so thrilled to have her in our lives. She went on to teach us that we didn’t know the first thing about parenting a spirited child. Kailey, was her own person and as I’ve come to say, her brother and she were complete opposites. They each had their own wonderful characteristics but, they didn’t share many of the same. We later learned when Kay was in third grade, a lot of her unique behavior was due to the fact that she had ADHD. Again, it was a learning process, but we would never change anything about her. It was her Dad and I who had the struggles; we were trying to put Kailey in a square box, when she was a beautiful star shape.

Just like with Bree’s diagnosis, Kailey’s diagnosis came with help and understanding. The biggest understanding had to come from her parents. When you are trying to smash a star shape into a square box, those delicate points can get broken. We needed to understand and help our middle daughter be who she was born to be. We needed to help her shine as the bright star she was.

Two and a half years later, Bree was born. Initially she was a happy, content baby. That was if she was in the arms of her parents. We didn’t mind, because we were running with two older children, so that’s where she usually was. As time went on, signs became a lot more obvious. By her first birthday, we were struggling again. Struggling to understand why she woke up 5 times a night screaming in terror. Why no one other than her parents could hold her. Why she cried every time we tried to take her picture. The “why’s” were growing faster than we could get the answers. By this time she was rocking and taking her out of the house became impossible. Our family needed to change how we lived and we needed to learn how to do that.

It started with a pre-school screening at our local elementary school district. What we learned was she wouldn’t be going to pre-school where her brother or sister went. Her pre-school came with daily classes and multiple therapies. For the first time we learned about sensory processing disorder, repetitive speech and there was such a thing as a vestibular sense. We learned that everything we had done in the past would have to be done differently. We discovered that we needed to learn a whole lot more and the hat we obtained with Kailey, needed to be larger and involve more design. Our “advocate” hat needed to be worn at all times, not just on those bad weather days. Every day! Every day we needed to learn and grow as parents to help our daughters make progress. That progress that came naturally with our son had to be earned. The earning sometimes meant revising, redoing but, never stopping. Progress could only happen if we kept moving forward. Yes, believe me 10 steps forward, 5 steps back happened on a daily basis. But, as long as you earn a few steps along the way, progress is made.

-Mary Ellen Bogucki

Mary Ellen Bogucki is the mother of Breanna (Bree.) Bree is a nineteen-year-old college student, runner, singer, special needs advocate, Special Olympics athlete and Global Messenger. Bree has been diagnosed with high-functioning Autism, OCD, anxiety, situational depression and sensory processing disorder. Follow along as her mother describes where Bree began and how she arrived where she is today. Mary Ellen will explain what helped Bree improve, along with some mistakes they made on their journey. By telling their story, they hope others will find hope and comfort. Bree currently is attending Harper College in Palatine, Illinois pursuing an Associates Degree in Human Services. She is a member of their Cross Country and Track teams and the President of the Access and Disabilities Success Club. Harper College offers a Transition Autism Program (TAP) to help those with Autism transition from high school to college.