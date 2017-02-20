Forgetting Milestones and Learning to Measure Progress…a New Way of Thinking! #Acceptance

Acceptance…Do we accept the diagnosis? For us, the diagnosis was “ASD” or Autism Spectrum Disorder. By the time we received it, she was 5 years old.

When we first started asking the question, “Is she autistic?” people laughed at us…“Of course not!” After all, she was somewhat social, had some speech and occasionally eye contact. Sure, she rocked a lot, but she was just calming herself. There was always an excuse for the things she did that weren’t like other “typical” kids. Excuses for those delayed milestones, her extreme reactions to sensory input, or her lack of meaningful speech. Sleep, she never slept and hated car rides, strollers, swings and literally any movement other than her head rocking. It was all sensory related, not Autism we were told!!

She was born in 1997, before there was an Autism Spectrum or at least the “Spectrum” wasn’t common in many pediatricians’ offices. There was a lot of research being done, but unless you were referred to a top university hospital for an Autism evaluation, you wouldn’t know. Most pediatricians still only considered the symptoms for classic (severe) Autism. So, for years we called it speech delayed and sensory processing disorder. We learned to accept that we had to take pictures of her covering her eyes, because the flash was too much. We accepted that at family parties she would always sit away from everyone in a quiet room. We accepted that we could not do many family outings, because taking her outside of the house caused extreme meltdowns. There was so much we accepted, before we even had a diagnosis.

Then the day came, while at the pediatrician’s office she started twirling her fingers in front of her eyes. “What is that?” I asked. The coloring in the doctor’s face faded, as I stood starring at him, demanding an answer. The answer was “stimming” and it came with a referral for an Autism evaluation. The interesting thing is it would have been easier to accept, had it come one of the first three times we asked. Now, I was angry, confused and thinking of all the time that we had lost or progress we could have made. Luckily, because of her speech delays and sensory processing disorder she was already receiving speech/language and occupational therapy.

Now we had the diagnosis, how could we not accept it? We always knew, but we battled with the fear of labeling our child. Somehow we were made to feel that with this diagnosis or “label” our daughter would suffer more. We would be “outing” her and we weren’t alone, many parents struggle with getting their child “labeled”. They struggle with accepting the diagnosis. So, what should you do? All I can tell you is what worked for us. For us, the diagnosis came with answers and a plan. We had recommendations that told us how to move forward. We had direction and the more we learned, the more sense everything made and the more progress she achieved.

What we grew to learn is that you will find people who will count her out without any knowledge of her, because they don’t understand her diagnosis. The good news is there are far more people who are so much more accepting because they do know her diagnosis or are willing to listen and learn. Getting your child diagnosed or telling people is definitely a personal choice. For us it was better to tell people, because what they were thinking about her was much worse than her “label”….the diagnosis explained her behavior.

It’s a process, but with every step you move forward. Trust your instincts and never stop looking for answers. We all have those days where you cry and vow you can’t do it anymore, but you will trudge forward for your child, for your family. You are not alone and it truly helps to find others just like you, who understand your journey. We all love our children so much and only want what’s best for them. With every step forward, you make progress. No matter how small, you will see hope. You will grow and become stronger than you ever imagined possible. There will be days your heart may feel broken, but it’s only rearranging itself to hold all the love that comes with realizing all the amazing things your child can do, the beautiful person that they are. You will begin to appreciate that any progress is better than no progress at all.

-Mary Ellen Bogucki

Mary Ellen Bogucki is the mother of Breanna (Bree.) Bree is a nineteen-year-old college student, runner, singer, special needs advocate, Special Olympics athlete and Global Messenger. Bree has been diagnosed with high-functioning Autism, OCD, anxiety, situational depression and sensory processing disorder. Follow along as her mother describes where Bree began and how she arrived where she is today. Mary Ellen will explain what helped Bree improve, along with some mistakes they made on their journey. By telling their story, they hope others will find hope and comfort. Bree currently is attending Harper College in Palatine, Illinois pursuing an Associates Degree in Human Services. She is a member of their Cross Country and Track teams and the President of the Access and Disabilities Success Club. Harper College offers a Transition Autism Program (TAP) to help those with Autism transition from high school to college.