The Durrett Family – Finding the Normal Button

Around age 2. We knew something was going on with our little Payton. She wasn’t talking as much as her sister. It took her almost 17 months to walk. We always called her our quiet child. During this time, we started looking into tests and procedures to uncover what’s going on with Payton. Started with the pediatric doctor and neurologist, genetics and metabolic. Around age two and a half, maybe 3, an EEG revealed she was having seizures. Which broke our hearts. Many more tests were done all of which uncovered nothing. Until last October 2014 (age 6). When we got a call from metabolics indicating they found what Payton has, Syngap1! What is that I asked? And she briefly told me it is the cause for intellectual disability and seizures. Wow! No cure as of today, but maybe, there will be one day. This was hard to hear, but in the same breath, we had a label; an answer as to what is going on with Payton. How does this affect her? She is slower than most children her age. She has apraxia of speech, so she doesn’t talk smooth like everyone else. She has to stop and think about what she wants to say. Payton is like a drunken sailor. She is off balance either due to her medication or her condition. She has low muscle tone and has many accidents and falls from time to time. She works hard to fit in and wants to be accepted. She is loved by many and her smile lights up the room. She is amazing to me with her determination to try hard and stubbornness to be independent. We have tried cheerleading, but couldn’t keep up with the routine. Swimming, but wasn’t accepted on the swim team. Softball, which we never got to hit the ball and be on 1st base. Now in soccer and trying hard to find a sport of her own. She loves to create and color and paint. She might be an artist at heart. We love her for everything she does and is and wouldn’t change anything other than this genetic mutation. If we could give her anything in life, it would be to have all the abilities that the rest of us have. The ability not to have seizures intrude on her capacity to learn and grow. The power to increase her intelligence and grow up and have a career and a family and to be loved and appreciated and give back to the world in a way that she would enjoy. I pray that continued research finds solutions to help us find the normal button. Thank you for reading our story and for not giving up for our family and many others…

–Blog brought to us by Bridge the Gap

Bridge the Gap – SYNGAP Education and Research Foundation 501(c)3 is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve, educate and fund research for families coping with the effects of SYNGAP1 mutations. We began in September of 2014 when a group of parents of children living with SYNGAP1 mutations came together to begin a new journey. Our programs aim to improve the quality of life, accelerating research, raising awareness and providing family support. The common bond is one drive by a desire to raise awareness and search out treatments to improve quality of life.

SYNGAP1 is a rare genetic disorder highly associated with developmental disability, autism, and epilepsy. It is caused by a mutation on the short arm of chromosome 6 (6p21.3). The incidence of SYNGAP1 mutations reported are 1-4/10,000 individuals or approximately 1-2% of all cases of ID. The genetic mutation results in non-syndromic intellectual disability ranging from mild to severe and ninety-four percent (94%) of SYNGAP1 patients have been diagnosed with some form of epilepsy. It is also associated with attention deficits, impulsivity, and/or mood disorders. In recent findings SYNGAP1 has been a gene linked to autism. The percentage is unknown of how many of these individuals have been diagnosed autism. Early developmental intervention is important to insure that affected children reach their full potential. Most children benefit from occupational, physical and speech therapy. Currently there are no treatments as researchers and clinicians are still trying to understand the biology of the disease. Every family and every child with SYNGAP1 provides information that can guide us to a cure.