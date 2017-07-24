Does it bother me that I have a disability?

The above question was posed to me earlier today when I received an email from my e-buddy. I have been emailing back and forth with a young woman who also has a disability. She and I have been emailing back and forth for almost 6 years. It has been fun and it’s a joy to hear from her and correspond with her. Her question today struck me. “Does it bother you that you have a disability?” I had to stop and think.

Did it really bother me? Yes, there are some days it plain sucks because I cannot do simple things like run down the block but that also may be in part to the fact that I am not in shape, but whatever. Anyway, yes some days it bothers me and I wish that I were different. I have also been told that I don’t look disabled or that I don’t have a disability. I guess I should take this as a compliment that people see me as “normal.” I put that in quotes because I don’t believe that anyone is normal. Anyway, so yes sometimes it sucks but then there are other days that I think about how blessed I am. I am blessed to have met the people that I have met. I am blessed to have the friendships with people that I have. I have had so many experiences that I would not had if I did not have a disability.

For example, I would have never been able to go to family retreat, which is a 5-day camp in the summer for families with disabilities that is a week of relaxation and refreshment. The camp is put on by Joni and Friends that is a Christian organization that brings hope and the gospel to those with and without disabilities, but it primarily targets those with disabilities. I always have loved this camp and the time with my family. I haven’t gone in a few years but I always love hearing about other people’s experiences when they come back.

And so yes to answer my friend’s question, it does bother me sometimes. But that’s very rare. I count my disability as a gift and a blessing and its something that doesn’t define but is just part of me.

–Jessica Ebersole

Jessica Ebersole is a twenty-something who lives in Chicago and explores life through the eyes of someone with a disability. Jessica has cerebral palsy but she does not let that stop her. She spends her days at a children’s museum and enjoys serving the community in various ways. She loves spending time with family, connecting with friends and photography.