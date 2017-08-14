Dear Able-Bodied,

I know you have seen me in the store, on campus, or at my local pregnancy center volunteering. I know you have seen my handicapped sister playing at the park, or eating her favorite fries at the local Wendy’s. You see us, and for some reason often turn away, as though embarrassed about not knowing how to react to our disabilities.

The disability community is all around you. Wherever you go, you probably will run into us. Some of our disabilities aren’t as noticeable as others. However this doesn’t lessen that we are disabled. I know that, personally, before I was disabled I struggled with knowing how to interact with others. So friend, I am not writing this as a way to bash you but as a guide to maybe help you along next time you run into someone like my sister or me.

Please come up and say “hi.” We are people too, and enjoy being asked how we are. Please don’t ignore us just because you don’t know what to say. Talk about school, the weather, or any small talk. Some of us can’t speak, but we still have ways of communicating through sign, a PECs board or through a communication device. When you talk to those in a wheelchair, please get down to our eye level. It is extremely hard to strain our necks to look you in the face. When you speak with someone with a cane or walker, offer to sit with them. They are often using every ounce of strength to stand. Please don’t treat us like children. Many of us are brilliant human beings and don’t need to be talked to as a child. Invite us places. We might not always be able to participate or go, but simply being invited to a party, or event is a rare occasion that we often don’t have the pleasure of having. If someone is pushing themselves in a wheelchair, never, ever push them with out asking. We who use wheelchairs, often view our wheels as an extension of our body. It is a violation to touch someone without asking, so please give us that same treatment. Lastly, allow us to be involved in your life. No matter our mental or physical limitations, we all have the capacity to love and befriend someone. You won’t ever regret being a handicapped person’s friend, because we love you for who you are, and not because of how you look.

-Eliza Downer