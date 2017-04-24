The Benefit of Robotic Smart Toys for Children with Autism     

For children with autism, social situations can be challenging, as humans are, by nature, unpredictable beings. A particular setting that can create problems for children with autism is the classroom.

Children with autism have the unique experience of being extremely capable of learning all of the same materials as children without autism, but are hindered by the social aspect of learning from another person.

One particular tool for bridging the gap for children with autism has proven to be increasingly beneficial – robotics. In the context of both education and therapy, using robotics as an intermediary learning tool has helped children with autism succeed and gain confidence and independence.

The reason robots are such a useful tactic is because they are predictable in nature. Humans are complex, and can have reactions that the child may not expect, which can cause both confusion and anxiety. When interacting with robotic smart toys, the child is able to more easily anticipate a certain reaction from the robot, which allows for reduced anxiety. It also helps bridge the gap between the child and his or her surrounding when guided by humans, as to maintain that aspect of social interaction.

Let’s take a look at the benefits of robotic smart toys in education and therapy.

Robots in Autism Education

In the classroom, the unpredictability of a teacher or aide, and the lack of social and emotional learning in the traditional education environment, can inhibit children with autism from succeeding to their full potential.

There has been much technology integrated into special education classrooms in the past decade, but much of it is incredibly one-dimensional. While devices such as tablets may be extremely helpful in many ways, they are limited in others. Robotic smart toys, on the other hand, are focused around haptics and physical interactions. For that reason, robots, particularly those personified to look like a person, are making a huge difference for children with autism. This technology provides real interaction and can help students improve their social and emotional learning, while also teaching them skills from that of a more traditional education.

Robots in Autism Therapy

New developments in technology have shown much potential with therapy, but it’s important to understand that therapy is also a practiced discipline, ruled by science and measurable results.

Incorporating a robotic toy into therapy gives therapists and parents the opportunity to monitor their child’s progress easily, while giving the child the feeling of “playtime” rather than therapy. Not only do robotic toys provide this monitoring ability, many also include sensory interactions such as music, lights or vibrations, which help children with autism improve their motor skills and special awareness development. The connection they make with the smart toy, and the extreme ease of monitoring the child’s progress make robotic smart toys a valuable addition to any therapeutic environment.

Real Life Experience with Robots

Britton, a child with autism, has experienced the benefits of robotic smart toys first hand. He lives in Kansas City, a major hub for autism research and development, and has been one of the first children to test out robotic smart toys geared toward children with autism that will be available directly to parents and not limited to certified practitioners.

“After a difficult day at school, Britton came home and spent time playing with the robot. I saw his emotions change quickly from anxious and stressed to relaxed and playful,” said Britton’s mom, Tracie. “Every child with autism needs something a little bit different, and robotic smart toys provide the customization capabilities that allow children to succeed in both their learning and their confidence.”

Tracie has seen first hand the difference that robotic smart toys can make in the life of a child with autism. Britton lights up when he is near it, and the family has seen progress in Britton’s social and emotional skills since he began using the toy.

Whether your child is in need of a new reason to go and enjoy therapy, a companion after a hard day or a change in the classroom, robotic toys can be a positive addition for your child, family and home.

By Ladislas de Toldi, Co-Founder and CEO at Leka

“The mission of EP is to report on evolving, novel and promising therapies, programs and systems designed to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities; this report reflects that mission.”