A Thank You to my Mother

Mom,

I could speak for hours on how you have provided for my 11 siblings and I, and this simple article isn’t enough to prove my gratefulness. Thank you for spending hours on end in the doctor’s offices with me. Thank you for the hour-long drives to appointments with specialists. Thank you for all the phone calls that you have made seeking answers to our questions. Thank you for believing in me, even when no one else did. Thank you for being my strong shoulder to cry on.

Love you forever,

Eliza

My mother is an amazing woman of strength and like many other moms of special needs children, she fought for me. She stayed strong when I was weak.

This is a thank you to all those mothers who have stood for their children. Even if your child isn’t able to speak, they are thankful. We would not be here without you.

Thank you!

-Eliza Downer