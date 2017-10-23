4 Ways in Which Technology is Revolutionizing Autism Treatment

As technology evolves, our resources for autism diagnosis and treatment are expanding. Below are some of the most innovative ways in which technology is transforming the autism field as of 2017.

Brain Scans and Artificial Intelligence for earlier autism detection

Early diagnosis plays a critical role in getting the best possible outcome from autism treatments. In a recent study, scientists found a way to pair artificial intelligence and brain scans to predict which 6-month old infants would go on to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as toddlers. Children are often diagnosed with autism around age two or later, so harnessing the power of technology to earlier predict autism risk could better equip physicians and parents to facilitate earlier therapy for the child.

Virtual Reality (VR) and autism treatments

According to research out of Michigan State University (MSU), VR headsets, like the Oculus Rift, could serve as an innovative tool for individuals with autism to explore therapeutic treatments.

In the study, led by Dr. Nigel Newbutt, 29 autistic adults were asked to navigate a virtual environment with Oculus Rift gear. Results revealed that the majority of the participants reported enjoyable experiences with the VR headsets and would willingly use them again. Since many individuals with autism struggle with transitions and social interactions, VR experiences could provide a less stressful medium for those individuals to work through transitions and social scenarios.

iPad apps and communication

Many people on the spectrum struggle with communication issues, and some are entirely nonverbal. iPads provide a means of communication for those individuals. With the rise of technology, a number of useful apps have been created to help those on the spectrum in a variety of ways. With features like simple pictures with basic tapping functions, these apps can help children visualize their schedules and day-to-day activities, and ultimately ease the anxiety and discomfort associated with transitions.

Many of the expert-recommended apps for children on the spectrum help improve deficits in areas like speech and language, social responses, memory, and planning.

Robots and sensory sensitivities

Many children with autism are hypersensitive to lights, sounds, textures, tastes, and smells. Interestingly, robots may be able to help ease these sensory sensitivities. Robots could carefully calibrate certain stimuli to ensure it doesn’t overwhelm a child and also adapt to the child’s reactions in real time. These robot-led sensory sessions could help children with ASD learn how to communicate discomfort with their sensory issues and better cope with these feelings.

-Kelly Tatera

Kelly Tatera works at Action Behavior Centers, which provide ABA (applied behavior analysis) therapy for children on the autism spectrum. Kelly has a background in journalism and has written for science websites and contributed to multiple autism-related websites.